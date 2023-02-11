Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 32.50% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 1.77% to Rs 514.01 croreNet profit of Balmer Lawrie & Company rose 32.50% to Rs 36.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 27.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1.77% to Rs 514.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 505.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales514.01505.08 2 OPM %9.737.14 -PBDT48.4037.10 30 PBT33.9522.92 48 NP36.0027.17 32
