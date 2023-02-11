CIL Nova Petrochemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 94.46% to Rs 4.31 croreNet loss of CIL Nova Petrochemicals reported to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net profit of Rs 1.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 94.46% to Rs 4.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales4.3177.85 -94 OPM %-16.014.39 -PBDT-0.163.21 PL PBT-0.932.15 PL NP-0.931.71 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
