EIH consolidated net profit rises 275.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.84% to Rs 586.41 croreNet profit of EIH rose 275.60% to Rs 142.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 586.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 360.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales586.41360.12 63 OPM %35.6423.42 -PBDT232.6188.04 164 PBT201.1357.15 252 NP142.8438.03 276
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU