EIH consolidated net profit rises 275.60% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.84% to Rs 586.41 crore

Net profit of EIH rose 275.60% to Rs 142.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 38.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 62.84% to Rs 586.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 360.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.586.41360.1235.6423.42232.6188.04201.1357.15142.8438.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)