Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Can Fin Homes Ltd, Schaeffler India Ltd, Puravankara Ltd and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 September 2022.

Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd lost 7.00% to Rs 118.85 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 51209 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 55916 shares in the past one month.

Can Fin Homes Ltd tumbled 5.89% to Rs 598.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26234 shares in the past one month.

Schaeffler India Ltd crashed 5.29% to Rs 3360. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87286 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17135 shares in the past one month.

Puravankara Ltd dropped 5.05% to Rs 100.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29161 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd plummeted 5.00% to Rs 689.3. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73276 shares in the past one month.

