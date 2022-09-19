Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Tarapur Transformers Ltd, Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd, Zenith Exports Ltd and D B Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 September 2022.

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd crashed 10.14% to Rs 380.95 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 86676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 69714 shares in the past one month.

Tarapur Transformers Ltd tumbled 9.87% to Rs 4.75. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 25875 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21439 shares in the past one month.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd lost 8.05% to Rs 231.4. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 18676 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11507 shares in the past one month.

Zenith Exports Ltd shed 8.04% to Rs 80.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1061 shares in the past one month.

D B Corp Ltd pared 7.15% to Rs 127.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 74523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

