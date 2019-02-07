JUST IN
Gujarat Borosil standalone net profit declines 73.66% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 7.37% to Rs 48.89 crore

Net profit of Gujarat Borosil declined 73.66% to Rs 0.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 7.37% to Rs 48.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales48.8952.78 -7 OPM %18.7220.42 -PBDT6.808.38 -19 PBT2.253.93 -43 NP0.592.24 -74

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:54 IST

