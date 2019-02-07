JUST IN
Broader market ends higher after RBI cuts interest rates
Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 312.90% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 128.04 crore

Net profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 312.90% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 128.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 72.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales128.0472.33 77 OPM %4.526.59 -PBDT3.282.22 48 PBT1.700.31 448 NP1.280.31 313

Thu, February 07 2019. 15:54 IST

