Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 312.90% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Mahamaya Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 2343.75% in the June 2018 quarter
Mohota Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Sebi fines promoters of Mahamaya Steel Rs 10 lakh for disclosure lapses
Spice Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
-
Sales rise 77.02% to Rs 128.04 croreNet profit of Mahamaya Steel Industries rose 312.90% to Rs 1.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 77.02% to Rs 128.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 72.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales128.0472.33 77 OPM %4.526.59 -PBDT3.282.22 48 PBT1.700.31 448 NP1.280.31 313
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU