Eros International Media consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 52.93% to Rs 295.93 croreNet profit of Eros International Media declined 3.12% to Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.93% to Rs 295.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 193.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales295.93193.51 53 OPM %19.9847.36 -PBDT79.6484.77 -6 PBT76.9682.11 -6 NP63.0165.04 -3
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
