Eros International Media consolidated net profit declines 3.12% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 52.93% to Rs 295.93 crore

Net profit of Eros International Media declined 3.12% to Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 65.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 52.93% to Rs 295.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 193.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales295.93193.51 53 OPM %19.9847.36 -PBDT79.6484.77 -6 PBT76.9682.11 -6 NP63.0165.04 -3

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 15:54 IST

