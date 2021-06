Balrampur Chini Mills consolidated net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2021 quarter

Sales decline 41.42% to Rs 1019.36 crore

Net profit of Balrampur Chini Mills declined 2.46% to Rs 235.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 241.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020. Sales declined 41.42% to Rs 1019.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 as against Rs 1740.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2020.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.62% to Rs 479.79 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 519.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2020. Sales rose 1.48% to Rs 4811.66 crore in the year ended March 2021 as against Rs 4741.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2020.

