Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.14% to Rs 60.56 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries declined 31.39% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.14% to Rs 60.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales60.5673.98 -18 OPM %6.0812.48 -PBDT7.639.42 -19 PBT7.349.13 -20 NP4.837.04 -31

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:07 IST

