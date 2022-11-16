Balu Forge Industries consolidated net profit declines 31.39% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 18.14% to Rs 60.56 crore

Net profit of Balu Forge Industries declined 31.39% to Rs 4.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 18.14% to Rs 60.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.60.5673.986.0812.487.639.427.349.134.837.04

