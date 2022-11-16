SPML Infra reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.10 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 44.82% to Rs 137.23 croreNet loss of SPML Infra reported to Rs 8.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 7.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 44.82% to Rs 137.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 248.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales137.23248.71 -45 OPM %-11.932.94 -PBDT-7.877.97 PL PBT-8.616.83 PL NP-8.107.08 PL
