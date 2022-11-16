JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Silgo Retail standalone net profit declines 31.67% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 116.91% to Rs 12.06 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.91% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.065.56 117 OPM %97.7690.65 -PBDT8.904.75 87 PBT8.904.75 87 NP-0.41-5.03 92

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:07 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU