Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.91% to Rs 12.06 croreNet Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.91% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.065.56 117 OPM %97.7690.65 -PBDT8.904.75 87 PBT8.904.75 87 NP-0.41-5.03 92
