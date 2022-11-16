Williamson Magor & Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 116.91% to Rs 12.06 crore

Net Loss of Williamson Magor & Company reported to Rs 0.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 116.91% to Rs 12.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.065.5697.7690.658.904.758.904.75-0.41-5.03

