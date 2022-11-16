Suditi Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.76 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 4.96% to Rs 28.76 croreNet Loss of Suditi Industries reported to Rs 2.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.96% to Rs 28.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 30.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.7630.26 -5 OPM %-4.145.12 -PBDT-2.320.78 PL PBT-2.670.45 PL NP-2.76-0.06 -4500
