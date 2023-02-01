BAMPSL Securities standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 1850.00% to Rs 0.78 crore

Net profit of BAMPSL Securities rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 1850.00% to Rs 0.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.0.780.045.1375.000.040.030.040.030.040.02

