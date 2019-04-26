Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Vishal Fabrics Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, Electrotherm (India) Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2019.
Banaras Beads Ltd spiked 16.53% to Rs 55 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 41204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1366 shares in the past one month.
Vishal Fabrics Ltd soared 11.57% to Rs 321. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12983 shares in the past one month.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd surged 10.20% to Rs 49.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2926 shares in the past one month.
Electrotherm (India) Ltd advanced 10.00% to Rs 271.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18910 shares in the past one month.
RPP Infra Projects Ltd exploded 9.31% to Rs 134.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6019 shares in the past one month.
