Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vishal Fabrics Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2019.

Vishal Fabrics Ltd, MRO-TEK Realty Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2019.

spiked 16.53% to Rs 55 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 41204 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1366 shares in the past one month.

soared 11.57% to Rs 321. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 372 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12983 shares in the past one month.

surged 10.20% to Rs 49.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42158 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2926 shares in the past one month.

advanced 10.00% to Rs 271.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7638 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18910 shares in the past one month.

exploded 9.31% to Rs 134.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15572 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6019 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)