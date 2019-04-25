MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, STL Global Ltd and Deccan Cements Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2019.
MRO-TEK Realty Ltd soared 19.89% to Rs 44.6 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1204 shares in the past one month.
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd surged 15.49% to Rs 60.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2017 shares in the past one month.
Anjani Portland Cement Ltd spiked 10.17% to Rs 149. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.
STL Global Ltd exploded 9.95% to Rs 8.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2974 shares in the past one month.
Deccan Cements Ltd spurt 9.92% to Rs 429.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 364 shares in the past one month.
