MRO-TEK Realty Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2019.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies Ltd, Anjani Portland Cement Ltd, and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 25 April 2019.

soared 19.89% to Rs 44.6 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1204 shares in the past one month.

surged 15.49% to Rs 60.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54651 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2017 shares in the past one month.

spiked 10.17% to Rs 149. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4072 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.

exploded 9.95% to Rs 8.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2974 shares in the past one month.

spurt 9.92% to Rs 429.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 246 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 364 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)