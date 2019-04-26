Volumes soar at GHCL Ltd counter

JUST IN
Business Standard

GHCL Ltd clocked volume of 1.24 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 13.8 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8979 shares

Cyient Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 April 2019.

Cyient Ltd witnessed volume of 58358 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 10.64 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5487 shares. The stock increased 1.13% to Rs.593.00. Volumes stood at 4738 shares in the last session.

Reliance Communications Ltd registered volume of 1415.04 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 170.20 lakh shares. The stock slipped 2.21% to Rs.1.77. Volumes stood at 151.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd notched up volume of 2.27 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.7 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 39734 shares. The stock rose 0.80% to Rs.497.00. Volumes stood at 17233 shares in the last session.

Tejas Networks Ltd notched up volume of 1.58 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.91 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32105 shares. The stock rose 0.13% to Rs.186.35. Volumes stood at 19228 shares in the last session.

