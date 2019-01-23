JUST IN
Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr
Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 53.26% to Rs 3.15 crore

Net profit of Banaras Beads declined 83.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 53.26% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.156.74 -53 OPM %11.7515.43 -PBDT0.481.10 -56 PBT0.100.62 -84 NP0.070.42 -83

First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

