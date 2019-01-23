Banaras Beads standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 53.26% to Rs 3.15 croreNet profit of Banaras Beads declined 83.33% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.42 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 53.26% to Rs 3.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.156.74 -53 OPM %11.7515.43 -PBDT0.481.10 -56 PBT0.100.62 -84 NP0.070.42 -83
