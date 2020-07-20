Banco Products declares weak Q1 result

Banco Products (India) reported 41.31% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.56 crore on a 31.37% fall in total income to Rs 275.60 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 17 July 2020. Shares of Banco Products (India) settled 1.46% higher at Rs 83.50 on Friday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 120.9 on 31 October 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 55 on 24 March 2020.

Banco Products (India) is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of radiators. The company manufactures and supplies original equipment (OE) for commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles and industrial products.

