Cadila Healthcare gets USFDA nod for tension headache drug

The drug maker has received final approval from the US drug regulator to market butalbital, acetaminophen and caffeine tablets of various strengths.

This combination of medication is used to treat symptom complex of tension (or muscle contraction) headache.

"The drug will be manufactured at Nesher Pharma's manufacturing facility at St. Louis, USA," the company said in a regulatory filing made on Saturday (18 July 2020).

The group now has 294 approvals and has so far filed over 390 ANDAs (abbreviated new drug applications) since the commencement of the filing process in FY 2003-04.

Cadila is an innovative, global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

Cadila Healthcare's consolidated net profit fell 14.8% to Rs 391.90 crore on 0.21% rise in net sales at Rs 3,627.20 crore in Q4 FY20 over Q4 FY19.

The stock jumped 4.52% to Rs 377.25 on Friday (17 July).

