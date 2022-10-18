Bandhan Bank Ltd spurts 1.04%, up for third straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 271.5, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.03% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% slide in NIFTY and a 2.05% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 271.5, up 1.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1% on the day, quoting at 17485.35. The Sensex is at 58985.44, up 0.98%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has slipped around 6.14% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39920.45, up 1.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.53 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 272.3, up 1% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 14.03% in last one year as compared to a 5.07% slide in NIFTY and a 2.05% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 67.68 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)