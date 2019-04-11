Bank credit growth eases to 13.24% as on 29 March 2019

Deposits rises 10.03% as on 29 March 2019

The Scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) credit growth moderated to 13.2% YoY to Rs 97674.4 crore as on 29 March 2019, compared with 14.46% growth a fortnight ago. The credit growth has improved from 10% at end March 2018.

Non-food credit, accounting for 99.57% of the share of the total credit, recorded a growth of 13.31%, YoY, at Rs 97258.3 billion as on 29 March 2019 as against a rise of 14.41% fortnight ago and 10.2% rise a year ago.

The overall credit-deposit ratio eased on sequential basis to 77.69% as on 29 March 2019 from 78.14% a fortnight ago, while jumped from 75.5% in March 2018 with the faster growth in loans.

Aggregate deposits growth of the scheduled banks increased 10.03% YoY at Rs 125725.9 billion as on 29 March 2019, compared with 7.73% rise a year ago. The time deposits showed an increase of 10.0% at Rs 110614.7 billion, while the demand deposits also increased at improved pace of 10.28% to Rs 15111.2 billion as on 29 March 2019.

The banks investment in government and other approved securities that qualify for treatment of statutory liquidity ratio rose 1.8% YoY to Rs 33783.00 billion as on 29 March 2019, showing deceleration in growth from 9.5% increase in March 2018. The investment-deposit ratio declined to 26.9% as on 29 March 2019.

