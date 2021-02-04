Bank of Baroda soars 4.35%

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 80.45, up 4.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.74% in last one year as compared to a 22.77% gain in NIFTY and a 12.72% gain in the Nifty Bank.

Bank of Baroda rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 80.45, up 4.35% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 14841.65. The Sensex is at 50394.6, up 0.28%. Bank of Baroda has added around 22.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has added around 10.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34758.45, up 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 486.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 634.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 80.95, up 4.59% on the day. Bank of Baroda is down 8.74% in last one year as compared to a 22.77% gain in NIFTY and a 12.72% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 14.94 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)