Bank of Baroda Spurts 3.83%, S&P BSE PSU index Gains 1.64%

Bank of Baroda gained 3.83% today to trade at Rs 170.95. The S&P BSE PSU index is up 1.64% to quote at 9705.63. The index is up 2.81 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bank of India increased 3.77% and Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd added 3.24% on the day. The S&P BSE PSU index went up 14.47 % over last one year compared to the 7.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bank of Baroda has added 10.79% over last one month compared to 2.81% gain in S&P BSE PSU index and 0.73% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 16.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 197.2 on 09 Dec 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 89.9 on 20 Jun 2022.

