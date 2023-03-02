Indo Amines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd, Asian Energy Services Ltd, R&B Denims Ltd and Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 March 2023.

Indo Amines Ltd lost 7.88% to Rs 89.13 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 49024 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16835 shares in the past one month.

North Eastern Carrying Corporation Ltd tumbled 7.16% to Rs 17.77. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22484 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19331 shares in the past one month.

Asian Energy Services Ltd crashed 6.27% to Rs 52.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 20176 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12697 shares in the past one month.

R&B Denims Ltd corrected 6.01% to Rs 19.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.11 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aarti Surfactants Ltd Partly Paidup slipped 5.95% to Rs 204. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 102 shares in the past one month.

