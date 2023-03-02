Triveni Turbine Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dollar Industries Ltd, Rajesh Exports Ltd, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd and Carysil Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 02 March 2023.

Triveni Turbine Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 322.2 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.17 lakh shares in the past one month.

Dollar Industries Ltd crashed 4.82% to Rs 341.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5917 shares in the past one month.

Rajesh Exports Ltd tumbled 3.88% to Rs 634.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20747 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37477 shares in the past one month.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd corrected 3.69% to Rs 296.05. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.99 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

Carysil Ltd dropped 3.62% to Rs 548.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23186 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16402 shares in the past one month.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)