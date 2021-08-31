Bank of India allots 40.54 cr equity shares under QIP issue

Bank of India announced that the capital issue committee at its meeting held on 31 August 2021 approved the issue and allotment of 40,54,71,866 equity shares of Rs 10 each to eligible qualified institutional buyer at issue price of Rs 62.89 per equity share (including premium of Rs 52.89 per equity share) which is at a discount of 4.99% (i.e.

Rs 3.30 per equity share) to the floor price of Rs 66.19 per equity share aggregating to Rs 2550.01 crore.

Pursuant to the allotment of shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 3698.09 crores to Rs.4103.57 crore comprises of 410,35,66,070 number of equity shares.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)