L&T concludes divestment of 3x33 MW HEPP at Singoli-Bhatwari in Uttarakhand

L&T concluded the divestment of its 100% stake in the 3 x 33 MW (99 MW) hydroelectric power plant at Singoli-Bhatwari in Uttarakhand.

As per the terms, the EPC Projects, Hi-Tech Manufacturing and Services conglomerate received a consideration of 1,001.50 crores as divestment proceeds from Renew Power on 30 August 2021. This deal is in line with the company's strategy to pursue the divestment path for all non-core assets in its portfolio.

