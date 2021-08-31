Dr Reddys launches Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide capsules in US

Dr Reddys Laboratories today announced the launch of Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules USP, 5 mg/2.5 mg, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Librax (chlordiazepoxide hydrochloride and clidinium bromide) approved by the U. S.

Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

The Librax brand and generic market had U. S. sales of approximately $105.9 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in July 2021 according to IQVIA Health.

Dr. Reddy's Chlordiazepoxide Hydrochloride and Clidinium Bromide Capsules, USP are available in one strength of 5 mg/2.5 mg capsules in bottle count sizes of 100.

