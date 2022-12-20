Bank of India down for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 87.9, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock in last one year as compared to a 8.88% in NIFTY and a 73.27% lost in the Nifty Pharma index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 87.9, down 2.39% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.87% on the day, quoting at 18260.4. The Sensex is at 61292.35, down 0.83%.Bank of India has added around 14.01% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has increased around 9.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 4328.8, down 1.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 104.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 309.65 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.7 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

