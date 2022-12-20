Imagicaaworld hits the roof, jumps 14% in three days

Imagicaaworld Entertainment hit an upper circuit limit of 5% at Rs 41.10, extending gains for the third trading session.

Shares of Imagicaaworld Entertainment surged 13.85% in three consecutive sessions.

On the BSE, 4.18 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.87 lakh shares in the past two weeks.

The stock hit 52-week high of Rs 46.90 on 1 September 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 10.40 on 24 December 2021.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month, surging 23.98% compared with 0.67% fall in the Sensex.

The counter had outperformed the market in past one quarter, advancing 15.94% as against Sensex's 2.56% rise.

The scrip had outperformed the market in past one year, soaring 281.62% as against Sensex's 9.72% rise.

On the technical front, the stock's daily RSI (relative strength index) stood at 72.569. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

On the daily chart, the stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 33.55, 33.15 and 24.41 respectively.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment is engaged in the business of development and operations of theme-based entertainment destinations in India, including theme parks, water parks and associated activities including retail merchandising and food and beverages.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 22.24 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 79.37 crore in Q2 FY22. Net sales surged 658.3% year on year to Rs 35.79 crore in Q2 FY23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)