Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd, Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Jai Balaji Industries Ltd and RPP Infra Projects Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 December 2022.

Balkrishna Paper Mills Ltd soared 19.88% to Rs 38.6 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 76350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10734 shares in the past one month.

Patel Integrated Logistics Ltd spiked 16.79% to Rs 16.28. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54984 shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd surged 12.78% to Rs 39.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5673 shares in the past one month.

Jai Balaji Industries Ltd jumped 12.75% to Rs 54.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 79738 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20005 shares in the past one month.

RPP Infra Projects Ltd rose 12.12% to Rs 43.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56854 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11335 shares in the past one month.

