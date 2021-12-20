Bank of India drops for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 49.3, down 6.45% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.28% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 48.74% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 49.3, down 6.45% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.84% on the day, quoting at 16502. The Sensex is at 55491.94, down 2.67%.Bank of India has eased around 13.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 8.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2579.35, down 5.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 50.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.25 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)