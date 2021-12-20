Bank of Maharashtra down for fifth straight session

Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 19, down 3.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 46.28% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 48.74% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of Maharashtra is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19, down 3.06% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 2.84% on the day, quoting at 16502. The Sensex is at 55491.94, down 2.67%.Bank of Maharashtra has lost around 1.04% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has eased around 8.98% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2579.35, down 5.24% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.68 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 16.57 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

