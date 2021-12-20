Bandhan Bank Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 246.85, down 7.56% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 34.05% in last one year as compared to a 23.81% rally in NIFTY and a 16.09% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

