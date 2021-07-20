Bank of India slips for fifth straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 72, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 60.73% in last one year as compared to a 40.37% rally in NIFTY and a 63.17% spurt in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 72, down 2.57% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 15668.45. The Sensex is at 52319.61, down 0.44%.Bank of India has lost around 8.92% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 3.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2435.05, down 1.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 36.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 12.91 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

