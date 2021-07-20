Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd continues to weaken

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2967.9, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.66% in last one year as compared to a 40.37% rally in NIFTY and a 43.25% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2967.9, down 0.04% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 15668.45. The Sensex is at 52319.61, down 0.44%.Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 1.63% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 3.29% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14669.9, down 0.85% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.02 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.73 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 44.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

