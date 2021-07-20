Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd tumbles 2.63%

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 2010, down 2.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 81.61% in last one year as compared to a 40.37% rally in NIFTY and a 146.22% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2010, down 2.63% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 15668.45. The Sensex is at 52319.61, down 0.44%.Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd has eased around 2.8% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.18% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5317.85, down 1.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 20826 shares today, compared to the daily average of 34918 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 34.89 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

