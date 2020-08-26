Board of Sequent Scientific approves change in directorate

On 25 August 2020

The Board of Sequent Scientific on 25 August 2020 has appointed Neeraj Bharadwaj (DIN: 01314963) and Rahul Mukim (DIN: 06996915) as Additional (Non-Executive Non-Independent) Directors of the Company w.e.f. 25 August 2020 to hold office as such until the conclusion of ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

Neeraj Bharadwaj and Rahul Mukim have been nominated by CA Harbor Investments (Part of The Carlyle Group) as their nominee on the Board of the Company.

The Board also approved the appointment of Dr. Kamal K Sharma (DIN: 00209430) and Milind Sarwate (DIN: 00109854) as an Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. 25 August 2020 for a period of five consecutive years from the date of appointment.

The Board has accepted the resignation of Dr. Gopakumar Nair, Chairman and Independent Director of the Company effective immediately.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)