Board of Piramal Enterprise to consider issue of NCDs

On 28 August 2020

The Board of Piramal Enterprise will meet on 28 August 2020 to consider and approve the issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis as per details mentioned below -

Issue size - Upto Rs. 50 crore

Option to retain oversubscription - Upto Rs. 25 crore

Total Issue size - Upto Rs. 75 crore



