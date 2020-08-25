JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care approves change in directorate
Business Standard

Board of Piramal Enterprise to consider issue of NCDs

Capital Market 

On 28 August 2020

The Board of Piramal Enterprise will meet on 28 August 2020 to consider and approve the issue of secured, rated, listed redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis as per details mentioned below -

Issue size - Upto Rs. 50 crore
Option to retain oversubscription - Upto Rs. 25 crore
Total Issue size - Upto Rs. 75 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, August 25 2020. 20:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU