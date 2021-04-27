Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 17.5 points or 1.32% at 1344.16 at 09:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, HFCL Ltd (up 3.53%), Indus Towers Ltd (up 3.45%),ITI Ltd (up 3.25%),Vodafone Idea Ltd (up 2.71%),Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.87%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 1.12%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.95%), Vindhya Telelinks Ltd (up 0.78%), and Tata Communications Ltd (up 0.71%).

On the other hand, Tejas Networks Ltd (down 3.04%), turned lower.

At 09:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 208.09 or 0.43% at 48594.6.

The Nifty 50 index was up 64.8 points or 0.45% at 14549.8.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 161.34 points or 0.76% at 21351.71.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 38.54 points or 0.56% at 6917.9.

On BSE,1541 shares were trading in green, 637 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

