Bank of Maharashtra raises Rs 201 cr via tier II bonds

The PSU bank has a raised Rs 200.70 crore through private placement of 7.75% basel III compliant unsecured redeemable taxable subordinate tier II bonds.

The bank allotted 2,007 bonds (of face value Rs 10 lakh each) on 14 December 2020, which will mature on 13 December 2030.

Shares of Bank of Maharashtra slipped 1.67% to Rs 14.09.

Bank of Maharashtra's net profit rose 13.4% to Rs 130.07 crore on a 0.7% rise in total income to Rs 3,319.01 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

The Government of India holds 93.33% stake in Bank of Maharashtra as on 30 September 2020.

