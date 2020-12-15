Healthcare shares gain

Healthcare stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Healthcare index rising 70.84 points or 0.34% at 21214.29 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Healthcare index, Suven Life Sciences Ltd (up 6.9%), J B Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 2.15%),Lupin Ltd (up 2.1%),Neuland Laboratories Ltd (up 2.04%),Wockhardt Ltd (up 1.92%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Alembic Ltd (up 1.9%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd (up 1.65%), Granules India Ltd (up 1.51%), Hikal Ltd (up 1.3%), and Healthcare Global Enterprises Ltd (up 1.28%).

On the other hand, Suven Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 2.38%), Take Solutions Ltd (down 2.17%), and Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd (down 1.76%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 199.46 or 0.43% at 46054.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.25 points or 0.41% at 13502.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.78 points or 0.18% at 17651.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.78 points or 0.15% at 5864.58.

On BSE,952 shares were trading in green, 1245 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

