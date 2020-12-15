Consumer Durables stocks edge higher

Consumer Durables stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index increasing 95.4 points or 0.34% at 28393.69 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electrical Ltd (up 2.07%), Voltas Ltd (up 1.08%), Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 0.99%), TTK Prestige Ltd (up 0.51%), and Symphony Ltd (up 0.17%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Blue Star Ltd (down 0.87%), Sheela Foam Ltd (down 0.72%), and Rajesh Exports Ltd (down 0.43%) turned lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 199.46 or 0.43% at 46054.

The Nifty 50 index was down 55.25 points or 0.41% at 13502.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 31.78 points or 0.18% at 17651.44.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 8.78 points or 0.15% at 5864.58.

On BSE,952 shares were trading in green, 1245 were trading in red and 91 were unchanged.

