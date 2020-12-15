Vedanta Ltd Slips 2.18%, S&P BSE Metal index Shed 1.15%

Vedanta Ltd has added 32.82% over last one month compared to 17.94% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.5% rise in the SENSEX

Vedanta Ltd fell 2.18% today to trade at Rs 143.45. The S&P BSE Metal index is down 1.15% to quote at 11159.22. The index is up 17.94 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NMDC Ltd decreased 2.14% and Steel Authority of India Ltd lost 1.54% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 15.65 % over last one year compared to the 12.46% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Vedanta Ltd has added 32.82% over last one month compared to 17.94% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 5.5% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 17.59 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 166.05 on 14 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 60.3 on 30 Mar 2020.

