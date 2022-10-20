Bank of Maharashtra soars 0.26%, rises for fifth straight session

JUST IN
Bank of Maharashtra is quoting at Rs 19.45, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 11.59% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% gain in NIFTY and a 11.4% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Bank of Maharashtra is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.45, up 0.26% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 17505.2. The Sensex is at 59079.8, down 0.05%. Bank of Maharashtra has added around 4.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Bank of Maharashtra is a constituent, has added around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3153.75, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

First Published: Thu, October 20 2022. 13:01 IST

