Union Bank of India spurts 0.32%, gains for fifth straight session

Union Bank of India is quoting at Rs 46.35, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.49% in last one year as compared to a 3.7% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.4% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Union Bank of India gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 46.35, up 0.32% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.04% on the day, quoting at 17505.2. The Sensex is at 59079.8, down 0.05%. Union Bank of India has dropped around 0.22% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Union Bank of India is a constituent, has dropped around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3153.75, up 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 64.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 5.63 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

