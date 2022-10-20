Rainbow Children's Medicare climbs after Kacholia buys stake

Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 2.15% to Rs 688.75 after ace investor Ashish Kacholia purchased stake in the company during July-September 2022 quarter.

According to the shareholding pattern filed by the company for the September quarter, Ashish Kacholia held 10,44,211 equity shares, or 1.03% stake, in the company.

The names of shareholders holding 1% or more of the shares of the listed entity are required to be disclosed.

In shareholding pattern of the company for June 2022 quarter, Kacholia's name was not present in individual shareholders' list.

Shares of Rainbow Childrens Medicare were listed on the stock exchanges on 10 May 2022. The stock was listed at Rs 506, representing a discount of 6.64% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 542.

The IPO of Rainbow Childrens Medicare was subscribed 12.43 times. The issue opened for bidding on 27 April 2022 and it closed on 29 April 2022. The price band of the IPO was fixed at Rs 516-542 per share.

Rainbow Children's Medicare is a leading multi-specialty pediatric, obstetrics and gynecology (OB/GYN) hospital chain in India, operating 15 hospitals and 3 clinics in 6 cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,550+ beds. Its pediatric services include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services and pediatric quaternary care (including multi-organ transplants). Its OB/GYN services include normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility care.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Rainbow Children's Medicare rose 6.29% to Rs 38.19 crore on 3.74% decline in net sales to Rs 237.15 crore in Q1 June 2022 over Q1 June 2021.

