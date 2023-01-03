Bank of Maharashtra spurts as Q3 deposits grow 12% YoY

Bank of Maharashtra rallied 3.60% to Rs 31.65 after the bank's total deposits stood at Rs 2,08,436 crore as of 31 December 2022, recording a growth of 11.69% as against Rs 1,86,614 crore as of 31 December 2021.

On sequential basis, the deposits rose 6.43% in quarter ended December 2022 from Rs 1,95,849 crore as of 30 September 2022.

The public sector bank reported a 21.81% growth in gross advances to Rs 1,57,139 crore as of 30 December 2022 as against Rs 1,29,006 crore as of 30 December 2021 and 6.02% increase from Rs 1,48,216 crore as compared to 30 September 2022.

The bank's total business jumped 15.83% to Rs 3,65,575 crore as of 30 December 2022 over Rs 3,15,620 crore as of 30 December 2021 and a 6.25% rise from Rs 3,44,065 crore as of 30 September 2022.

CASA improved by 6.52% to Rs 1,09,430 crore as of 30 December 2022 from Rs 1,02,732 crore recorded in the same period last year. However, the CASA declined marginally in quarter ended 31 December 2022 from Rs 1,10,205 crore as of 30 September 2022.

CASA ratio stood at 52.50% as of 31 December 2022 as compared to 55.05% as of 31 December 2021 and 56.27% as of 30 September 2022.

The state-run bank's net profit surged 102.93% to Rs 535 crore in Q2 FY23 as against Rs 264 crore posted in Q2 FY22. Total income rose 7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,317 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Bank of Maharashtra is a public sector bank in India. The Government of India held 90.97% stake in the bank as of 30 September 2022.

