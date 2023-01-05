3P Land Holdings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Indo Amines Ltd, MBL Infrastructure Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2023.

Indo Amines Ltd, MBL Infrastructure Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd and Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 January 2023.

3P Land Holdings Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 21 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1708 shares in the past one month.

Indo Amines Ltd spiked 14.74% to Rs 105.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 73628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11671 shares in the past one month.

MBL Infrastructure Ltd surged 12.18% to Rs 26.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19011 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd gained 12.14% to Rs 763. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7423 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5766 shares in the past one month.

Mold-Tek Technologies Ltd spurt 10.03% to Rs 162.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58213 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)